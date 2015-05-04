Shop These Sweet Treats for Your Mother's Day Brunch

Looking for an impressive dessert to pull together on Mother's Day? Take the pressure off (and benefit from the legions of talented pastry chefs with mail-order businesses) by purchasing desserts and enhancing store-bought items. Take these bright ideas for instance: Add edible sugared violas to mini bakery cupcakes as we did here, or peruse the many hues of Lette's French macarons that can be delivered to your doorstep in a snap. For a layered cake alternative, try Valerie Confections's sophisticated petite fours as a bite-sized stand-in, and dress your hot chocolate and tablescape with these chic two-tone marshmallows from Three Tarts Bakery in N.Y.C. For maximum visual impact, choose a single color theme for your dessert display. The stylish tableau will delight the eye—and the taste buds!

Keep reading for other gorgeous sweets that you can have conveniently shipped right to your front door.

Courtesy

Say it with chocolate! We love this delectable set from the Texas Chocolatier Maggie Louise Confections that are almost too pretty to eat.

Courtesy

PHOTO: 10 Jewelry Gift Ideas for Mother's Day

Send mom a bit of magic from the San Francisco bakery Miette. This curated bundle showcases some of her best-selling treats like shortbread cookies infused with lavender and homemade caramels.

Courtesy

These pretty roses do double-duty as a centerpiece—arrange a few on a cake stand to create a sweet bouquet—and as the dessert.

Courtesy

When a super-chic decorator meets an equally talented chocolatier, beautiful things happen like this Kelly Wearstler x Compartes truffle box.

Courtesy

Sometimes an ordinary cookie just won't do. Try these graphic cookies from the LA-based bakery Modern Bite for a design-oriented spin on the tried and true classic.

Courtesy

You can't go wrong with a box of Georgetown Cupcakes. Can create your own assorted bundle online with all of mom's favorite flavors.

RELATED: 30 Mother's Day Gifts at Every Price Point