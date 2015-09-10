Shop the NYFW Snapshot: Victor Alfaro's Architectural Earrings

These oversized architectural earrings are a fresh update for both day and night. Wear just one or mismatch them—asymmetry is key here!

Get the runway-inspired look with our picks: Zara earrings, $15.90; zara.com. Lizzie Fortunato earrings, $205; lizziefortunato.com. Vanessa Gade earrings, $202; vanessagade.com, Faris earrings, $95; farisfaris.com.

RELATED: Jewelry Designer Jennifer Fisher Makes Her New York Fashion Week Debut