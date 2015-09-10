Shop the NYFW Snapshot: Victor Alfaro's Architectural Earrings

Getty Images, Courtesy (4)
Throughout New York Fashion Week, InStyle Senior Style Editor Ali Pew is shopping out pieces inspired by the runway and street style stars that you can wear now.
These oversized architectural earrings are a fresh update for both day and night. Wear just one or mismatch them—asymmetry is key here!
Get the runway-inspired look with our picks: Zara earrings, $15.90; zara.com. Lizzie Fortunato earrings, $205; lizziefortunato.com. Vanessa Gade earrings, $202; vanessagade.com, Faris earrings, $95; farisfaris.com.
