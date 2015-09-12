Shop the #NYFW Snapshot: Tanya Taylor's Preppy Layered Look

Mix prints and colors by layering a button down under a dress. This is the perfect way to take your summer dresses into fall, while giving your dress a more crisp and pulled together look.

Get the runway-inspired look with our picks: Brooks Brother shirt, $98.50; brooksbrothers.com. J. Crew top, $79.50; jcrew.com. Topshop dress, $60; topshop.com, Victoria Victoria Beckham dress, $875; net-a-porter.com.

