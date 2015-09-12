Shop the #NYFW Snapshot: Tanya Taylor's Preppy Layered Look

Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images, Courtesy
Throughout New York Fashion Week, InStyle Senior Style Editor Ali Pew is shopping out pieces inspired by the runway and street style stars that you can wear now.
Mix prints and colors by layering a button down under a dress. This is the perfect way to take your summer dresses into fall, while giving your dress a more crisp and pulled together look.
Get the runway-inspired look with our picks: Brooks Brother shirt, $98.50; brooksbrothers.com. J. Crew top, $79.50; jcrew.com. Topshop dress, $60; topshop.com, Victoria Victoria Beckham dress, $875; net-a-porter.com.
