Seeing Double (and Triple): Shop the Skirt-and-Sweater Set that Everyone in Hollywood Is Wearing

Ever since we witnessed Tanya Taylor's color-happy, pinwheel-print line-up on the spring/summer 2015 runway, we haven't been able to stop thinking about it—and it appears that much of Hollywood shares our obsession.

The first to kick off this Tanya Taylor phenomenon was Kerry Washington (at top), who lit up the set of Good Morning America last month in the designer's vibrant citrus-hued jacquard knit skirt set that not only hugged her curves in all the right places, but also flared out for a flirty effect. Then, our June cover girl, Mindy Kaling, ushered in summer when she 'grammed a snapshot of herself looking radiant in a red take on the same knit.

Dallas was rainy so I had to bring the spring with me. Thanks for the help @qthemua and @themakeupdoctor. In Tanya Taylor. #dallas A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on May 13, 2015 at 3:52pm PDT

Most recently, Lady Gaga (at top) eschewed her usual sartorial theatrics, and stepped out in the rather modest look (by Lady Gaga standards) styled with mirrored cat-eye shades and white strappy pumps.

They say, great minds think alike, right? Share their mindset with your own Tanya Taylor set. The black-and-white version is available for pre-order now.

Shop the pieces: Tanya Taylor top, $395; shoplesnouvelles.com. Tanya Taylor skirt, $495; shoplesnouvelles.com.

