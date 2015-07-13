The Line Up: 11 Best Striped Skirts to Wear This Summer

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images
Wendy Wallace
Jul 13, 2015 @ 7:00 am

Horizontal, vertical, graphic, or straight—striped skirts seem to be everywhere this summer. And our favorite way to wear the classic pattern? Keep your top simple, and let the stripes do the talking. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best ones out there, so all you have to do is click.

Courtesy

Topshop, $68; topshop.com

Courtesy

Peter Pilotto, $565; matchesfashion.com

Courtesy

Marni, $435; farfetch.com

Courtesy

Zara, $60; zara.com

Courtesy

H&M, $17; hm.com

Courtesy

Pixie Market, $62; pixiemarket.com

Courtesy

Lemlem, $174; modaoperandi.com

Courtesy

Exclusive for Intermix, $250; intermixonline.com

Courtesy

Front Row Shop, $49; frontrowshop.com

Courtesy

T by Alexander Wang, $73; avenue32.com

Courtesy

Sonia by Sonia Rykiel, $350; modaoperandi.com

