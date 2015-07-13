The Line Up: 11 Best Striped Skirts to Wear This Summer

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images
Horizontal, vertical, graphic, or straight—striped skirts seem to be everywhere this summer. And our favorite way to wear the classic pattern? Keep your top simple, and let the stripes do the talking. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best ones out there, so all you have to do is click.
Topshop, $68; topshop.com
Peter Pilotto, $565; matchesfashion.com
Marni, $435; farfetch.com
Zara, $60; zara.com
H&M, $17; hm.com
Pixie Market, $62; pixiemarket.com
Lemlem, $174; modaoperandi.com
Exclusive for Intermix, $250; intermixonline.com
Front Row Shop, $49; frontrowshop.com
T by Alexander Wang, $73; avenue32.com
Sonia by Sonia Rykiel, $350; modaoperandi.com