6 Chic Rash Guards for Frolicking on the Beach

Courtesy
Rebecca Carhart
Jul 26, 2015 @ 2:00 pm

Once exclusive to surfers and wake boarders, rash guards are our summer fun's best new friend. Why? Well, there's the obvious practicality of it: the physical coverage will protect you from the sun and water abrasions. But now, there are so many chic versions and chicer fans (Drew Barrymore for one) that they're a way to show off your beach fashion sense as well. In fact, brands have been expanding their lines beyond the basic bikini to include insanely chic rash guards. Below, we've rounded up the cutest striped, printed, and color-blocked versions to stash in your beach bag.

Courtesy

Shop the pieces (from left): Lands' End, $39; landsend.com. Cover, $110; coverswim.com. Roxy, $35; roxy.com

Courtesy

Shop the pieces (from left): Billabong, $56; swell.com. Mara Hoffman, $260; net-a-porter.com. We Are Handsome, $93; wearehandsome.com

