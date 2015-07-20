12 Excuses to Trade Your Dress for a Jumpsuit This Wedding Season 

With wedding season in full swing, it seems as though we're faced with the same problem every weekend—having nothing to wear. For the times when our floral frocks and little black dresses leave us feeling uninspired, we've found an answer: the one-piece. Wearing a jumpsuit for a wedding is as easy as a dress and delivers maximum comfort. (Plus, there's no risk of accidental exposure on the dance floor.) From printed pieces to sleek designs, we’ve rounded up the best jumpsuits to wear to your next wedding.

Stick to Solids

Shop the pieces (from left): Halston Hertiage, $495; net-a-porter.com. Rebecca Minkoff, $235; rebeccaminkoff.com. J. Crew, $148; jcrew.com.

Keep It Classic

Shop the pieces (from left): Ann Taylor, $125; anntaylor.com. Misha Nonoo, $785; mishanonoo.com. Guess, $108; guess.com.

Go for Florals

Shop the pieces (from left): Abercrombie & Fitch, $41; abercrombie.com. Maggy London, $158; maggylondon.com. Rebecca Taylor, $219; rebeccataylor.com.

Pick a Print

Shop the pieces (from left): H&M, $60; hm.com. Diane von Furstenberg, similar prints, $498; dvf.com. Piamita, $209; modaoperandi.com.

