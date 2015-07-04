Shop the Espadrilles that We'll Be Wearing All Summer Long

Espadrilles and summer are soul and sole mates. Not only is the classic style comfortable enough to be worn anywhere, from weekend brunch to the beach, but the fabric textures and jaunty silhouette practically herald the start of the season. We also love how the jute rope sole comes in a range of styles—bonus! But with so many options, we cherry-picked a few of our editor faves for you. Here, we rounded up the best and grouped them into three main categories: ankle-tie, wedge, and slip-on flats. Wrap-Ups

Courtesy

Shop the pieces: Soludos, $55; soludos.com. Barneys, $175; barneys.com. J.Crew, $128; jcrew.com. Wedges

Courtesy

Shop the pieces: Charlotte Russe, $36; charlotterusse.com. Vince, $295; neimanmarcus.com. Loft, $80; loft.com. Classic Slip-Ons

Courtesy

Shop the pieces: Tory Burch, $135; toryburch.com. Valentino, $895; stylebop.com. Kenneth Cole Reaction, $70; nordstromrack.com. RELATED: Espadrille Sneakers Are the Summer Shoes You Never Knew You Needed