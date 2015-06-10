Give Your Sandals a Break with 5 Chic Summer Brogues

Contrary to popular belief, not every day in the summer is a sandal day. And there's a whole host of reasons, from chipped pedicures to cloudy skies. For those closed-toe shoe days, we rounded up five brogues designed for warmer months, with their bright summery colors and lightweight fabrics. Ahead, shop five pairs that serve as the chicest alternatives to summer sandals.

Boat (Actually, More Like Yacht) Shoes

Courtesy

Bottega Veneta, $1,100; mytheresa.com

Spunky Classics

Courtesy

Camper Bowie, $175; zappos.com

Orthopedic Chic

Courtesy

Dr. Martens, $110; drmartens.com

Holographic Cool

Courtesy

Markus Lupfer, $430; shopbop.com

Take-the-Beach-with-You Print

Courtesy

LF Shoes, $354; farfetch.com

