Give Your Sandals a Break with 5 Chic Summer Brogues

Contrary to popular belief, not every day in the summer is a sandal day. And there's a whole host of reasons, from chipped pedicures to cloudy skies. For those closed-toe shoe days, we rounded up five brogues designed for warmer months, with their bright summery colors and lightweight fabrics. Ahead, shop five pairs that serve as the chicest alternatives to summer sandals.
Boat (Actually, More Like Yacht) Shoes
Bottega Veneta, $1,100; mytheresa.com
Spunky Classics
Camper Bowie, $175; zappos.com
Orthopedic Chic
Dr. Martens, $110; drmartens.com
Holographic Cool
Markus Lupfer, $430; shopbop.com
Take-the-Beach-with-You Print
LF Shoes, $354; farfetch.com