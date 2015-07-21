How to Suit Up When You're Petite

In a world that rarely caters to anyone below the average height, it’s easy to settle for an ill-fitting suit when you’re on the shorter side of the spectrum. The trick to suit shopping for petites is to style a look of your own—and not take things too seriously. Forget about standard colors and meticulously matching separates to a T. Instead, mix petite-friendly options and take risks. Have fun and play up your shape with these fabulous finds, below.
Cuff It Up
Show off your ankles and freshen up a pair of skinnies with a slight cuff that alludes to height.
Theory pants, $265; bloomingdales.com
Pick Peplum
Add structure and balance to your shape with a fit-and-flare top.
Anthropologie top, $68; anthropologie.com
Walk the Line
The classic pinstripe pencil skirt draws the eye vertically, lengthening your figure.
J. Crew skirt, $118; jcrew.com
Select a Skinnier Lapel
Wide lapels can overwhelm a small torso, so stay slender with skinnier detailing.
Asos jacket, $76; asos.com
Fan the Flare
Don't be afraid to rock wide flares, but keep the seams fitted for a more professional feel.
White House Black Market pants, $88; whitehouseblackmarket.com
Slip On a Vest
For a cooler blazer alternative this summer, try a sleeveless vest. The sleek lines and flattering V shape can elongate your upper half.
Topshop vest, $85; topshop.com
Shine Bright
Forego heavy, dark hues and opt for a lighter look with pastels or brightly colored bottoms.
The Limited pants, $32; thelimited.com