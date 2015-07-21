How to Suit Up When You're Petite

In a world that rarely caters to anyone below the average height, it’s easy to settle for an ill-fitting suit when you’re on the shorter side of the spectrum. The trick to suit shopping for petites is to style a look of your own—and not take things too seriously. Forget about standard colors and meticulously matching separates to a T. Instead, mix petite-friendly options and take risks. Have fun and play up your shape with these fabulous finds, below.

Cuff It Up

Show off your ankles and freshen up a pair of skinnies with a slight cuff that alludes to height.

Theory pants, $265; bloomingdales.com

Pick Peplum

Add structure and balance to your shape with a fit-and-flare top.

Anthropologie top, $68; anthropologie.com

Walk the Line

The classic pinstripe pencil skirt draws the eye vertically, lengthening your figure.

J. Crew skirt, $118; jcrew.com

Select a Skinnier Lapel

Wide lapels can overwhelm a small torso, so stay slender with skinnier detailing.

Asos jacket, $76; asos.com

Fan the Flare

Don't be afraid to rock wide flares, but keep the seams fitted for a more professional feel.

White House Black Market pants, $88; whitehouseblackmarket.com

Slip On a Vest

For a cooler blazer alternative this summer, try a sleeveless vest. The sleek lines and flattering V shape can elongate your upper half.

Topshop vest, $85; topshop.com

Shine Bright

Forego heavy, dark hues and opt for a lighter look with pastels or brightly colored bottoms.

The Limited pants, $32; thelimited.com

