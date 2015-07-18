Move Over, Stilettos! Shop These Non-Basic Wedges

Danielle Prescod
Jul 18, 2015 @ 5:15 pm

While most of our summer plans involve getting away from the city (think: clam-bakes, garden parties, and backyard BBQs), straying from the concrete jungle can really put a damper on one's shoe game. But what's a girl to do when a short silhouette is only enhanced by a shoe with height? Enter the fashion wedge. Now, the wedge heel gets a really bad rap for being, well, basic. But actually, wedges are both practical and stylish, as seen on stars, above (from left: Miranda Kerr, Lupita Nyong'o, Reese Witherspoon). Here are 20 of our best that will make sure you don’t sink into the sand while still looking great.

Wedge Heels 

