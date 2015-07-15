These Are the Easiest (and Chicest) Summer Sandals to Wear This Summer

Timur Emek/Getty Images
Warm-weather style should be easy and elegant, and for that reason, we're loving this season's simplistic slide sandal as the shoe of the summer. Whether it's a pair in cool gray or rich rose gold, these pairs are a perfect match for our slouchy T-shirts, sexy swimsuits, and breezy maxi dresses. And unlike our slip-on sneakers that feel too heavy for high temps or gladiators that require at least seven minutes to lace up, these sandals are the answer to carefree summer style.
Slide Sandals
