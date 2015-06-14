31 Picnic Must-Haves for Your Next Trip to the Park

As far as we're concerned, it's not summer yet until you've had a picnic. A good outing is about as low-maintenance as it gets—all you need is a sunny sky, a patch of grass, and some good friends to partake in an al fresco feast.

This season, take your picnic game to the next level with some of the most stylish gear out there. From a portable grill housed in a vintage-inspired suitcase, to the most perfect picnic blanket ever (straight from geniuses at Kate Spade), to stackable glasses pre-filled with Chardonnay, we found cute-yet-practical gear you'll use all summer long. Check out our 31 stylish picnic picks now.

PHOTOS: Get Ready for Picnic Season with Our 31 Must-Haves