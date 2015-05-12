 7 Stylish Gym Bags That Can Take You from Office to Spin Class

Getty Images (2)
Now that fashion's focus on fitness has intensified (remember the athleisure movement?), getting your style on is almost as important as getting your sweat on—and that goes for what you wear at and carry to the gym. We've addressed the latter and rounded up seven chic gym bags that won't embarrass you at the office, on your commute, or at your next fitness class. From super-modern backpacks to cool duffels, get pumped up for these sleek picks.
Forever 21, $14; forever21.com
American Apparel, $34; americanapparel.com
Kara, $650; karastore.com
Want Les Essentiels De La Vie, $995; wantlesessentiels.com
Mansur Gavriel, $675; modaoperandi.com
Adidas, $200; adidas.com
Rebecca Minkoff, $225; rebeccaminkoff.com