 7 Stylish Gym Bags That Can Take You from Office to Spin Class

Getty Images (2)
Thomas Waller
May 12, 2015 @ 3:45 pm

Now that fashion's focus on fitness has intensified (remember the athleisure movement?), getting your style on is almost as important as getting your sweat on—and that goes for what you wear at and carry to the gym. We've addressed the latter and rounded up seven chic gym bags that won't embarrass you at the office, on your commute, or at your next fitness class. From super-modern backpacks to cool duffels, get pumped up for these sleek picks. 

Courtesy

Forever 21, $14; forever21.com

 

Courtesy

American Apparel, $34; americanapparel.com

 

Courtesy

Kara, $650; karastore.com

 

Courtesy

Want Les Essentiels De La Vie, $995; wantlesessentiels.com

 

Courtesy

Mansur Gavriel, $675; modaoperandi.com

 

Courtesy

Adidas, $200; adidas.com

 

Courtesy

Rebecca Minkoff, $225; rebeccaminkoff.com

 

