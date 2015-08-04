Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Zara for $250, Total

Leather espadrilles ($19.99; zara.com): Bring a pop of color to your feet with these crisscross leather espadrilles.

Knit dress ($19.99; zara.com): A basic knit dress is a closet staple. This classic silhouette with wide ribbed straps will never fail you.

Floral skirt ($19.99; zara.com): With added button detailing, this jacquard mini is great to dress up with pumps or down with a cozy sweater.

Top handle bag ($25.99; zara.com): The canvas-and-leather combo makes for a revamped ladylike bag.

Denim shirt ($19.99; zara.com): Try for the boyfriend look with this dark denim shirt, complete with old-school orange seam detailing.

Cropped trousers ($19.99; zara.com): A blush cropped trouser is the perfect transitional piece to take you from summer to fall.

Ecru sweater ($17.99; zara.com): Your sweaters don't have to be banished during the warmer months. Pair a light knit with a jean skirt or a pair of linen shorts on cooler days.

Peplum top ($12.99; zara.com): Revive your classic peplum with this bright orange hue.

Linen coat ($59.99; zara.com): Throw on this linen coat for those breezy summer nights or add it to top off your layers as the fall chill rolls in.

Striped tank ($19.99; zara.com): Bring out your inner shimmer with this metallic striped tank. It's perfect for layering.

Combined total cost: $236.90

