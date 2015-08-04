Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Zara for $250, Total

In this feature, InStyle Senior Style Editor Ali Pew combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out key pieces that will elevate your wardrobe. The best part? Everything clocks in at $250 or less—total! Read on to shop Pew's finds from Zara. Warning: You'll be clicking "add to cart" in no time.
Leather espadrilles ($19.99; zara.com): Bring a pop of color to your feet with these crisscross leather espadrilles.
Knit dress ($19.99; zara.com): A basic knit dress is a closet staple. This classic silhouette with wide ribbed straps will never fail you.
Floral skirt ($19.99; zara.com): With added button detailing, this jacquard mini is great to dress up with pumps or down with a cozy sweater.
Top handle bag ($25.99; zara.com): The canvas-and-leather combo makes for a revamped ladylike bag.
Denim shirt ($19.99; zara.com): Try for the boyfriend look with this dark denim shirt, complete with old-school orange seam detailing.
Cropped trousers ($19.99; zara.com): A blush cropped trouser is the perfect transitional piece to take you from summer to fall.
Ecru sweater ($17.99; zara.com): Your sweaters don't have to be banished during the warmer months. Pair a light knit with a jean skirt or a pair of linen shorts on cooler days.
Peplum top ($12.99; zara.com): Revive your classic peplum with this bright orange hue.
Linen coat ($59.99; zara.com): Throw on this linen coat for those breezy summer nights or add it to top off your layers as the fall chill rolls in.
Striped tank ($19.99; zara.com): Bring out your inner shimmer with this metallic striped tank. It's perfect for layering.
Combined total cost: $236.90
