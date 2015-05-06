Shop a Store: An Entire Outfit from Topshop for $250, Total

Courtesy
ALI PEW
May 06, 2015 @ 10:00 am

In this feature, InStyle Senior Style Editor Ali Pew combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out key pieces that will elevate your wardrobe. The best part? Everything clocks in at a total of $250 or less! Read on to shop Pew's finds from Topshop. Warning: You'll be clicking "add to cart" in no time.

Patch pocket skirt ($68; topshop.com): Master the utilitarian trend with this lemon patch-pocket skirt.

Shell top ($70; topshop.com): Clean lines with button detailing make this the perfect complement to the yellow skirt.

Lace-up flats ($105; topshop.com): Upgrade your summer shoe game with a snakeskin effect. 

Combined Total Cost: $243

Check back next week for Ali's latest affordable fashion finds.

