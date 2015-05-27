Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Old Navy for $250, Total

In this feature, InStyle Senior Style Editor Ali Pew combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out key pieces that will elevate your wardrobe. The best part? Everything clocks in at $250 or less—total! Read on to shop Pew's finds from Old Navy. Warning: You'll be clicking "add to cart" in no time.
Shirt dress ($34.94; oldnavy.com): This classic shirt dress with an asymmetrical stripe pattern is the perfect summer dress to thrown on.
Belted shorts in Fennel Seed ($22; oldnavy.com): A great bow belt detail makes these linen shorts a summer staple.
Tote in Brown ($29.94; oldnavy.com): Whether you're heading to the beach or going out to lunch, this tote is great to carry all your essentials.
Sandals ($22.94; oldnavy.com): Step up your sandal game with these color-block lace-up flats.
Short-sleeve top ($29.94; oldnavy.com): This textured boxy silhouette can be worn as cover-up to the beach or styled with your favorite shorts.
Denim top ($20.99; oldnavy.com): Work on your layering skills with this denim boyfriend style top. Pair it with your favorite romper.
Chambray bomber ($39.94; oldnavy.com): This light, cool-girl jacket is a piece that can worn, this season and beyond.
Striped midi skirt ($20; oldnavy.com): Rock the midi skirt trend with this striped piece for a fresh but casual look.
Combined total cost: $220.69
Check back next week for Ali's latest affordable fashion finds.