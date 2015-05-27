Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Old Navy for $250, Total

Shirt dress ($34.94; oldnavy.com): This classic shirt dress with an asymmetrical stripe pattern is the perfect summer dress to thrown on.

Belted shorts in Fennel Seed ($22; oldnavy.com): A great bow belt detail makes these linen shorts a summer staple.

Tote in Brown ($29.94; oldnavy.com): Whether you're heading to the beach or going out to lunch, this tote is great to carry all your essentials.

Sandals ($22.94; oldnavy.com): Step up your sandal game with these color-block lace-up flats.

Short-sleeve top ($29.94; oldnavy.com): This textured boxy silhouette can be worn as cover-up to the beach or styled with your favorite shorts.

Denim top ($20.99; oldnavy.com): Work on your layering skills with this denim boyfriend style top. Pair it with your favorite romper.

Chambray bomber ($39.94; oldnavy.com): This light, cool-girl jacket is a piece that can worn, this season and beyond.

Striped midi skirt ($20; oldnavy.com): Rock the midi skirt trend with this striped piece for a fresh but casual look.

Combined total cost: $220.69

