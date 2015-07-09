Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Oasis for $250, Total

In this feature, InStyle Senior Style Editor Ali Pew combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out key pieces that will elevate your wardrobe. The best part? Everything clocks in at $250 or less—total! Read on to shop Pew's finds from Oasis. Warning: You'll be clicking "add to cart" in no time.
Printed pencil skirt ($72; oasis.com): Bring the jungle to your wardrobe with this summery printed pencil skirt.
Denim shirtdress ($77; oasis.com): This denim shirtdress is the ultimate summer must-have (plus, it's perfect for trying out the '70s trend).
Classic sandal ($49; oasis.com): Go for a classic brown two-strap sandal with a block suede heel.
Shell top ($49; oasis.com): A classic but modern shell top that's made girly with a bow.
Combined total cost: $247
Check back next week for Ali's latest affordable fashion finds.