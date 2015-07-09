Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Oasis for $250, Total

Printed pencil skirt ($72; oasis.com): Bring the jungle to your wardrobe with this summery printed pencil skirt.

Denim shirtdress ($77; oasis.com): This denim shirtdress is the ultimate summer must-have (plus, it's perfect for trying out the '70s trend).

Classic sandal ($49; oasis.com): Go for a classic brown two-strap sandal with a block suede heel.

Shell top ($49; oasis.com): A classic but modern shell top that's made girly with a bow.

Combined total cost: $247

