Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Miss Selfridge for $250, Total

In this feature, InStyle Senior Style Editor Ali Pew combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out key pieces that will elevate your wardrobe. The best part? Everything clocks in at $250 or less—total! Read on to shop Pew's finds from Miss Selfridge. Warning: You'll be clicking "add to cart" in no time.
Suede dress ($175; missselfridge.com): Suede for summer feels fresh and cool. Plus,the neutral color makes it appropriate for work.
Tie-front top ($40; missselfridge.com): The knot at the waist gives this classic top a touch of girliness.
Triangle hoop earrings ($7; missselfridge.com): Throw on a pair of architectural earrings to make any outfit instantly cool.
Ring pack ($7; missselfridge.com): A ring set with a mix of gold and silverstyles is an amazing find. Wear some at the knuckle.
Combined total cost: $229
Check back next week for Ali's latest affordable fashion finds.