Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Miss Selfridge for $250, Total

Suede dress ($175; missselfridge.com): Suede for summer feels fresh and cool. Plus,the neutral color makes it appropriate for work.

Tie-front top ($40; missselfridge.com): The knot at the waist gives this classic top a touch of girliness.

Triangle hoop earrings ($7; missselfridge.com): Throw on a pair of architectural earrings to make any outfit instantly cool.

Ring pack ($7; missselfridge.com): A ring set with a mix of gold and silverstyles is an amazing find. Wear some at the knuckle.

Combined total cost: $229

