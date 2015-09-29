Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Mango for $250, Total 

In this feature, InStyle’s senior style editor, Ali Pew, combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out key pieces that will elevate your wardrobe. The best part? Everything clocks in at $250 or less—total! Read on to shop Pew’s finds from Mango. Warning: You’ll be clicking “add to cart” in no time.
White v-neck knit sweater ($19.99; mango.com): A basic knit is an essential to your fall wardrobe. This thin one is great to layer over a turtleneck or under a vest.
Blue wool zip coat ($119.99; mango.com): This funnel-neck wool coat is the ultimate cool-girl piece for the fall. The exposed zippers and metal closures are great finishing details.
Green croc effect crossbody ($39.99; mango.com): Everyone needs a little texture in their fall wardrobe. A forest green circular crossbody is a great accessory to welcome the fall.
Red button up mini skirt ($49.99; mango.com): Embrace the pop of color with this cute side-buttoned mini—pair with your favorite knee-high suede boots.
Combined total cost: $229.96
