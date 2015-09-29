Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Mango for $250, Total 

White v-neck knit sweater ($19.99; mango.com): A basic knit is an essential to your fall wardrobe. This thin one is great to layer over a turtleneck or under a vest.

Blue wool zip coat ($119.99; mango.com): This funnel-neck wool coat is the ultimate cool-girl piece for the fall. The exposed zippers and metal closures are great finishing details.

Green croc effect crossbody ($39.99; mango.com): Everyone needs a little texture in their fall wardrobe. A forest green circular crossbody is a great accessory to welcome the fall.

Red button up mini skirt ($49.99; mango.com): Embrace the pop of color with this cute side-buttoned mini—pair with your favorite knee-high suede boots.

Combined total cost: $229.96

Check back next week for Ali's latest affordable fashion finds.