Shop a Store: The Best Finds From Loft for $250, Total

In this feature, InStyle Senior Style Editor Ali Pew combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out key pieces that will elevate your wardrobe. The best part? Everything clocks in at $250 or less—total! Read on to shop Pew's finds from LOFT. Warning: You'll be clicking "add to cart" in no time.
Floral Maxi Dress ($98; loft.com): Summer is in full bloom—celebrate with this chic floor-grazing dress.
Off-the-Shoulder Tee in White ($44.50; loft.com): This off-the-shoulder top is perfect for a warm night. Style it with jeans or a printed skirt.
Ankle-Strap Sandals in Tan ($49.50; loft.com): The lace-up tasseled detail makes this sandal super on-trend.
Eyelet Skirt in Ivory ($54.99; loft.com): Pair this pretty eyelet skirt with a blouse for the office, and a basic tee for the weekend.
Combined Total Cost: $246.99
