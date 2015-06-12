Shop a Store: The Best Finds From Loft for $250, Total

Floral Maxi Dress ($98; loft.com): Summer is in full bloom—celebrate with this chic floor-grazing dress.

Off-the-Shoulder Tee in White ($44.50; loft.com): This off-the-shoulder top is perfect for a warm night. Style it with jeans or a printed skirt.

Ankle-Strap Sandals in Tan ($49.50; loft.com): The lace-up tasseled detail makes this sandal super on-trend.

Eyelet Skirt in Ivory ($54.99; loft.com): Pair this pretty eyelet skirt with a blouse for the office, and a basic tee for the weekend.

Combined Total Cost: $246.99

