Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Joe Fresh for $250, Total

In this feature, InStyle Senior Style Editor Ali Pew combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out key pieces that will elevate your wardrobe. The best part? Everything clocks in at $250 or less—total! Read on to shop Pew's finds from Joe Fresh. Warning: You'll be clicking "add to cart" in no time.
Cotton graphic mini skirt ($59; joefresh.com): This skirt is just asking to be taken for a night out on the town. Pair it with a chic classic pump or dress it down with a cool pair of sneakers.
Wide-sleeve blouse with high-low hem ($39; joefresh.com): A great top to throw on with your favorite jeans for a clean and effortless casual look.
Strappy sandals in dark tan ($39; joefresh.com): These are must-have flats for the summer.
Straw tote in natural ($29; joefresh.com): Use it to hold all your goods at the farmers' market or take it to the beach to carry your shoreside essentials.
Stripe midi dress ($29; joefresh.com): The brunch outfit dilemma is over—this midi is great for all your summer soirées.
Color-block neoprene sweatshirt ($49; joefresh.com): Take your cool-girl look to the next level with this neoprene top. Couple it with classic cut-offs or a flirty mini.
Combined total cost: $244
Check back next week for Ali's latest affordable fashion finds.