Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Joe Fresh for $250, Total

Cotton graphic mini skirt ($59; joefresh.com): This skirt is just asking to be taken for a night out on the town. Pair it with a chic classic pump or dress it down with a cool pair of sneakers.

Wide-sleeve blouse with high-low hem ($39; joefresh.com): A great top to throw on with your favorite jeans for a clean and effortless casual look.

Strappy sandals in dark tan ($39; joefresh.com): These are must-have flats for the summer.

Straw tote in natural ($29; joefresh.com): Use it to hold all your goods at the farmers' market or take it to the beach to carry your shoreside essentials.

Stripe midi dress ($29; joefresh.com): The brunch outfit dilemma is over—this midi is great for all your summer soirées.

Color-block neoprene sweatshirt ($49; joefresh.com): Take your cool-girl look to the next level with this neoprene top. Couple it with classic cut-offs or a flirty mini.

Combined total cost: $244

