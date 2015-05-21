Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Gap for $250, Total

In this feature, InStyle Senior Style Editor Ali Pew combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out key pieces that will elevate your wardrobe. The best part? Everything clocks in at $250 or less—total! Read on to shop Pew's finds from Gap. Warning: You'll be clicking "add to cart" in no time.
Leather drawstring bucket bag in red ($79.95; gap.com): Bucket bags have taken over the market this summer. This red leather one in particular will give any outfit a colorful punch.
Linen boyfriend shorts ($44.95; gap.com): The easiest thing to throw on this summer is a pair of crisp white shorts. Size up in these for an extra slouchy look and roll up the hem.
Leather sandals ($28.99; gap.com): A classic brown leather sandal is all you need to walk you through summer. They're great for the beach or, if you work in a more liberal environment, the office, when paired with a chic suit.
Denim dress ($69.95; gap.com): Nothing says "Gap" like denim. This lightweight dress in the fabric is sweet and feminine, with a cinched waist and a tulip open back.
Combined total cost: $223.84
Check back next week for Ali's latest affordable fashion finds.