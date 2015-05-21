Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Gap for $250, Total

Leather drawstring bucket bag in red ($79.95; gap.com): Bucket bags have taken over the market this summer. This red leather one in particular will give any outfit a colorful punch.

Linen boyfriend shorts ($44.95; gap.com): The easiest thing to throw on this summer is a pair of crisp white shorts. Size up in these for an extra slouchy look and roll up the hem.

Leather sandals ($28.99; gap.com): A classic brown leather sandal is all you need to walk you through summer. They're great for the beach or, if you work in a more liberal environment, the office, when paired with a chic suit.

Denim dress ($69.95; gap.com): Nothing says "Gap" like denim. This lightweight dress in the fabric is sweet and feminine, with a cinched waist and a tulip open back.

Combined total cost: $223.84

Check back next week for Ali's latest affordable fashion finds.

PHOTOS: Shop a Store: A Complete Outfit from Cos for $250