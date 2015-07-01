Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Gap for $250, Total

Slip maxi dress ($79.95; gap.com): A dress you can wear over and over again all summer long. Throw a blazer over for work or a bikini under for the beach.

Chambray top ($49.95; gap.com): This is a chic, modern take on a denim shirt.

Lace up sandals ($49.95; gap.com): Get in on the gladiator sandals trend with these lace-up sandals.

Culottes in white ($49.95, gap.com): Culottes with a shorter length are perfect for summer, especially in white.

Baseball cap ($19.95; gap.com): You can't ever go wrong with a white baseball cap!

Combined total cost: $249.75

Check back next week for Ali's latest affordable fashion finds.

RELATED: Shop a Store: The Best Finds From Warehouse