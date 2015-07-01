Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Gap for $250, Total

In this feature, InStyle Senior Style Editor Ali Pew combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out key pieces that will elevate your wardrobe. The best part? Everything clocks in at $250 or less—total! Read on to shop Pew's finds from Gap. Warning: You'll be clicking "add to cart" in no time.
Slip maxi dress ($79.95; gap.com): A dress you can wear over and over again all summer long. Throw a blazer over for work or a bikini under for the beach.
Chambray top ($49.95; gap.com): This is a chic, modern take on a denim shirt.
Lace up sandals ($49.95; gap.com): Get in on the gladiator sandals trend with these lace-up sandals.
Culottes in white ($49.95, gap.com): Culottes with a shorter length are perfect for summer, especially in white.
Baseball cap ($19.95; gap.com): You can't ever go wrong with a white baseball cap!
Combined total cost: $249.75
