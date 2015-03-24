Shop the Store: The Best Finds from Front Row Shop for Under $250

In this feature, InStyle’s senior style editor, Ali Pew, combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out key pieces that will elevate your wardrobe. The best part? Everything clocks in at $250 or less—total! Read on to shop Pew’s finds from Front Row Shop. Warning: You’ll be clicking “add to cart” in no time.

Wide Pants in Colorful Stripes, $39; frontrowshop.com.One of my favorite trends on the spring 2015 runways was the bold sporty stripe. I love them on wide-leg pants—they're super flattering.

Suede Handheld Bag, $86; frontrowshop.com.When a bag is $86 dollars, go for a color that will catch an eye or two. The artsy shape and handles make this really chic!

Color-Block Trainers, $87; frontrowshop.com.Sneakers are here to stay in our everyday wardrobe and I love this extremely loud style. Who doesn’t want to be comfortable and fashionable at the same time?.

Ruched Off Shoulder T-Shirt in Stripes, $30; frontrowshop.com.A striped tee can be one of the easiest things to wear. With this modern off the shoulder style, the look is anything but basic.

Combined total cost: $242

Check back next week for Ali's latest affordable fashion finds.