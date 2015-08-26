Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Cos for $250, Total 

Layer knit top in navy ($99; cos.com): I like to go to Cos for basics with a twist. This sweater is just that with a built-in layer, making this perfect for these in-between weather months.

Wool melange skirt ($115; cos.com): Clean and polished, this skirt is one that would immediately go into my weekly wardrobe rotation. Plus, the vertical seams make it extra flattering.

Square pendant earrings ($19; cos.com): These double layer square pendant earrings add just enough cool to any clean look.

Combined total cost: $233

Check back next week for Ali's latest affordable fashion finds.

RELATED: Shop the Store: The Best Finds From Club Monaco