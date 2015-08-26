Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Cos for $250, Total 

In this feature, InStyle Senior Style Editor Ali Pew combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out key pieces that will elevate your wardrobe. The best part? Everything clocks in at $250 or less—total! Read on to shop Pew's finds from Cos. Warning: You'll be clicking "add to cart" in no time.
Layer knit top in navy ($99; cos.com): I like to go to Cos for basics with a twist. This sweater is just that with a built-in layer, making this perfect for these in-between weather months.
Wool melange skirt ($115; cos.com): Clean and polished, this skirt is one that would immediately go into my weekly wardrobe rotation. Plus, the vertical seams make it extra flattering.
Square pendant earrings ($19; cos.com): These double layer square pendant earrings add just enough cool to any clean look.
Combined total cost: $233
