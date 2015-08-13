Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Club Monaco for $250, Total

Crop pant in navy ($189.50; clubmonaco.com): Understated and easy, these pants are a perfect transitional piece from summer to fall.

A-line tank top ($59.50; clubmonaco.com): An A-line tank can be the most wearable thing in your wardrobe—great for layering and on its own.

Combined Total Cost: $249

