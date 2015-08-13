Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Club Monaco for $250, Total

Courtesy

In this feature, InStyle Senior Style Editor Ali Pew combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out key pieces that will elevate your wardrobe. The best part? Everything clocks in at $250 or less—total! Read on to shop Pew's finds from Club Monaco. Warning: You'll be clicking "add to cart" in no time.

ALI PEW
Aug 13, 2015 @ 7:15 am

Crop pant in navy ($189.50; clubmonaco.com): Understated and easy, these pants are a perfect transitional piece from summer to fall.

A-line tank top ($59.50; clubmonaco.com): An A-line tank can be the most wearable thing in your wardrobe—great for layering and on its own.

Combined Total Cost: $249

