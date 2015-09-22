Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Asos for $250, Total 

In this feature, InStyle Senior Style Editor Ali Pew combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out key pieces that will elevate your wardrobe. The best part? Everything clocks in at $250 or less—total! Read on to shop Pew's finds from Asos. Warning: You'll be clicking "add to cart" in no time.

ALI PEW
Sep 22, 2015 @ 3:30 pm

First & I sleeveless knit ($29; asos.com): Can't go wrong with a sleeveless knit tunic. Burgundy is the perfect transitional color for fall.

River Island suede mini skirt ($117; asos.com): Short, sweet, and super versatile.  

Asos snakeskin boots ($69; asos.com): Introduce texture into your wardrobe with a touch of snakeskin—these boots deliver just enough without overwhelming.

New Look metal hairbands ($11; asos.com): Complete your outfit with a chic, architectural hair tie.

Combined total cost: $226

