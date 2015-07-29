Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Ann Taylor for $250, Total

In this feature, InStyle Senior Style Editor Ali Pew combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out key pieces that will elevate your wardrobe. The best part? Everything clocks in at $250 or less—total! Read on to shop Pew's finds from Ann Taylor. Warning: You'll be clicking "add to cart" in no time.
Silver infinity cuff ($29.99; anntaylor.com): Go for a modern classic lookwith a clean cuff—a piece that can easily be taken from day to night.
Belted midi skirt ($98; anntaylor.com): The refined twill makes this a must-have transitional midi for the season.
Suede saddlebag ($118; anntaylor.com): 'Tis the season for the saddlebag. The suede-and-leather combo will carry you into future seasons.
Combined total cost: $245.99
Check back next week for Ali's latest affordable fashion finds.