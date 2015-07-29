Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Ann Taylor for $250, Total

Silver infinity cuff ($29.99; anntaylor.com): Go for a modern classic lookwith a clean cuff—a piece that can easily be taken from day to night.

Belted midi skirt ($98; anntaylor.com): The refined twill makes this a must-have transitional midi for the season.

Suede saddlebag ($118; anntaylor.com): 'Tis the season for the saddlebag. The suede-and-leather combo will carry you into future seasons.

Combined total cost: $245.99

