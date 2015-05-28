15 Standout Shoes that Make for Some Serious Eye Candy

Do you ever feel like your outfit needs a kick? If your everyday uniform tends to gravitate toward muted neutrals, try giving your look a boost with show-stopping shoes. Build your ensemble around our 15 striking picks that command—demand, practically—attention.
This pair is as pretty as a Monet painting, and comfortable, too.
Loeffler Randall, $227; loefflerrandall.com
Style these with a midi skirt in a tonal color for a bridal shower or girly brunch.
Pierre Hardy, $588; net-a-porter.com
These would be perfect with wide-leg cropped pants.
Chrissie Morris, $480; matchesfashion.com
Platforms for the young at heart. Couple these with an A-line mini.
Steve Madden, $95; macys.com
Dial up the drama with this sexy pair. Style them with rolled-up white jeans.
GX by Gwen Stefani, $110; zappos.com
Consider these architectural wonders for your feet. Wear them with a simple white button-down and black pencil skirt.
Aperlai, $802; farfetch.com
Offset menswear-inspired suiting with a girly heel.
Sophia Webster, $697; farfetch.com
This is just the shoe to wear at the beach with a basic bikini.
Ancient Greek Sandals, $125; thecorner.com
Give your look a sporty kick with this woven flyknit-inspired fabric.
Alexander Wang, $417; alexanderwang.com
These ones easily double as a work of art.
Tabitha Simmons, $1,145; tabithasimmons.com
Commit to a '50s theme with this bandana-print pair and a full skirt.
Charlotte Olympia, $397; charlotteolympia.com
A study in primary colors,
Aquazzura, $930; modaoperandi.com
Aim for a city-safari feel by pairing fancy flats with an olive-green ensemble.
Inga, $525; avenue32.com
Lace-ups are not only sexy, but they're adjustable to suit your feet.
Sigerson Morrison, $475; sigersonmorrison.com
The tassels make these the perfect shoes for dancing.
Paul Andrew, $980; lanecrawford.com