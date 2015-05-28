15 Standout Shoes that Make for Some Serious Eye Candy

Do you ever feel like your outfit needs a kick? If your everyday uniform tends to gravitate toward muted neutrals, try giving your look a boost with show-stopping shoes. Build your ensemble around our 15 striking picks that command—demand, practically—attention.

This pair is as pretty as a Monet painting, and comfortable, too.

Loeffler Randall, $227; loefflerrandall.com

Style these with a midi skirt in a tonal color for a bridal shower or girly brunch.

Pierre Hardy, $588; net-a-porter.com

These would be perfect with wide-leg cropped pants.

Chrissie Morris, $480; matchesfashion.com

Platforms for the young at heart. Couple these with an A-line mini.

Steve Madden, $95; macys.com

Dial up the drama with this sexy pair. Style them with rolled-up white jeans.

GX by Gwen Stefani, $110; zappos.com

Consider these architectural wonders for your feet. Wear them with a simple white button-down and black pencil skirt.

Aperlai, $802; farfetch.com

Offset menswear-inspired suiting with a girly heel.

Sophia Webster, $697; farfetch.com

This is just the shoe to wear at the beach with a basic bikini.

Ancient Greek Sandals, $125; thecorner.com

Give your look a sporty kick with this woven flyknit-inspired fabric.

Alexander Wang, $417; alexanderwang.com

These ones easily double as a work of art.

Tabitha Simmons, $1,145; tabithasimmons.com

Commit to a '50s theme with this bandana-print pair and a full skirt.

Charlotte Olympia, $397; charlotteolympia.com

A study in primary colors,

Aquazzura, $930; modaoperandi.com

Aim for a city-safari feel by pairing fancy flats with an olive-green ensemble.

Inga, $525; avenue32.com

Lace-ups are not only sexy, but they're adjustable to suit your feet.

Sigerson Morrison, $475; sigersonmorrison.com

The tassels make these the perfect shoes for dancing.

Paul Andrew, $980; lanecrawford.com

