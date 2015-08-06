Stars Are Loving the Western-Inspired Belt—Here's How You Can Get the Look

Splash News; FameFlyNet Pictures
Alexandra DeRosa
Aug 06, 2015 @ 6:00 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It should come as no surprise that young starlets have the power to drive trends. But what might be surprising, at least this time around, is what the trend is: the western-inspired belt. Western belts have hung from the hips of Selena Gomez (left), and Kendall Jenner (right), who is slowly but surely making them her signature summer 2015 accessory—and the two stars are making us all want to try out the look.

If the trend scares you, know that style—though still very western—has come a long way. Gone are the days when larger-than-life medallions, gemstones, rhinestones, and perhaps even little turquoise chips dominated the style. Sleeker variations, from the likes of both Ralph Lauren and Saint Laurent (even Forever 21), are popping up, and they feel totally modern and fresh. Read on to shop!

Western-Inspired Belts

