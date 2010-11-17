Shop Like a Star on Boutiques.com

This morning, Google launched their new shopping site, Boutiques.com. The whole site is pretty neat; however, we're particularly excited about the star shops which spotlight the sartorial preferences of women like Carey Mulligan, Claire Danes, and others. In each celebrity shop, you'll find pieces from their favorite designers and often bits of info about their fashion sense. For example, Claire is quoted as saying,"I grew up in downtown NYC, so I constantly have to curb my penchant for black. I love to match the old and the new; to pair wacky one-offs with classic, beautifully tailored pieces that will last for years." Click over to Web site to read more!