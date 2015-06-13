13 Sporty Swimsuits That Are Insanely Chic

The athleisure trend from last year is making waves in the swimwear world. And for those looking for a new beach look, a one-piece with cut-outs looks so much more modern than the basic triangle bikini—and it's more comfortable, too. But that's not the only athletic silhouette to be on the lookout for. This summer, dive into these sportier styles that are as functional as they are chic.

Geometric blocks give this suit a modern edge.

Roksanda, $495; matchesfashion.com

These strategically placed cut-outs actually flatter your waist.

Flagpole, $380; net-a-porter.com

Color-blocking delivers a slimming effect—love!

Zero + Maria Cornejo, $330; lagarconne.com

So cute, you won't mind the funny tan line. (Or wear for sunset cocktails with a breezy skirt.)

Roxy, $78; buckle.com

Contrasting stripes give the illusion of curves. This one is perfect for a boyish figure.

Zara, $40; zara.com

Look great while swimming laps.

Araks, $325; araks.com

For when you're feeling like a Bond girl.

Zimmermann, $330; zimmermannwear.com

Attention sophisticates, this one's for you.

Suboo, $200; modaoperandi.com

The cut-outs create a nipped-in waist.

Proenza Schouler, $350; intermixonline.com

Throw on a skirt and wear this look to a casual dinner.

Onia, $175; onia.com

Ahoy! This design boasts flattering vertical stripes that have a nautical feel.

Solid and Striped, $160; net-a-porter.com

A suit that does the impossible: it's sexy while providing extra coverage (no sunburnt shoulders here).

Lisa Marie Fernandez, $395; lisamariefernandez.com

