13 Sporty Swimsuits That Are Insanely Chic

The athleisure trend from last year is making waves in the swimwear world. And for those looking for a new beach look, a one-piece with cut-outs looks so much more modern than the basic triangle bikini—and it's more comfortable, too. But that's not the only athletic silhouette to be on the lookout for. This summer, dive into these sportier styles that are as functional as they are chic.
Geometric blocks give this suit a modern edge.
Roksanda, $495; matchesfashion.com
These strategically placed cut-outs actually flatter your waist.
Flagpole, $380; net-a-porter.com
Color-blocking delivers a slimming effect—love!
Zero + Maria Cornejo, $330; lagarconne.com
So cute, you won't mind the funny tan line. (Or wear for sunset cocktails with a breezy skirt.)
Roxy, $78; buckle.com
Contrasting stripes give the illusion of curves. This one is perfect for a boyish figure.
Zara, $40; zara.com
Look great while swimming laps.
Araks, $325; araks.com
For when you're feeling like a Bond girl.
Zimmermann, $330; zimmermannwear.com
Attention sophisticates, this one's for you.
Suboo, $200; modaoperandi.com
The cut-outs create a nipped-in waist.
Proenza Schouler, $350; intermixonline.com
Throw on a skirt and wear this look to a casual dinner.
Onia, $175; onia.com
Ahoy! This design boasts flattering vertical stripes that have a nautical feel.
Solid and Striped, $160; net-a-porter.com
A suit that does the impossible: it's sexy while providing extra coverage (no sunburnt shoulders here).
Lisa Marie Fernandez, $395; lisamariefernandez.com