Shop the Show via Poessessionista! Zooey Deschanel’s Indie-Inspired Dress on New Girl

Dana Weiss of Possessionista.com is InStyle.com’s correspondent on all things New Girl fashion for Season 3. Scroll down to read this week’s exclusive update on what Zooey Deschanel wore.

New Girl star Zooey Deschanel is no stranger to indie music and her alter ego Jessica Day is no exception! On last night’s all-new episode, Jess wore Stop Staring’s Neyla dress, named for Neyla Pekarek of the folk rock band The Lumineers. "These dresses have a vintage vibe but are made in heavy stretch fabric so that the fit is perfection!” the show’s costume designer, Deb McGuire, told InStyle.com, who "Jessified" the look with a red belt and cardigan. Score Jess’s dress now for $190 at modcloth.com and use code InStyleNewGirl for 10% off from 2pm on October 2nd through 11:59pm on October 3rd—exclusively for InStyle.com readers.

— Dana Weiss of Possessionista.com