Chic Shoes for Every Day of the Work Week

We've all been there: a fashion rut that spans during the work week where we default to our predictable styles. It's tough to think about fashion when you've hit the snooze button three times and you're scrambling to get dressed for the office, much less think about accessories. That's why we've rounded up five pairs of shoes to get you through Monday to Friday. They'll put a bounce in your step—caffeine not included.

Monday

Courtesy

Start your work week off in the right direction with these very reasonable, very chic mid-height Mary-Janes.

Shop: Valentino Tan-go pump, $895; net-a-porter.com

Tuesday

Courtesy

Some say this is the most productive day of the week. You’re back in the swing of things and likely that means it's your busiest day. A flat can get you from point A to point B in comfort, but choose one that means business, like this on-trend lace-up option.

Shop: Stuart Weitzman flat, $398; stuartweitzman.com

Wednesday

Courtesy

By the time hump day hits, we need an exciting shoe for a pick-me-up. These pom poms are basically a party on your feet. You may even want to get to work early (gasp!) just to show them off.

Shop: Sophia Webster sandal, $650; neimanmarcus.com

Thursday

Courtesy

You’re almost there! A mid-height heel in a neutral color shows that you know it's not the weekend quite yet.

Shop: Via Spiga Slingback, $135; nordstrom.com

Friday

Courtesy

It’s casual Friday so we can put comfort first! Rest those hard working feet with these airy (and comfy, naturally) sandals.

Shop: Birkenstock sandal, $100; jamesperse.com

