Age-Wise Style: In Praise of the Shirtdress

Carolina Herrera has more than a few style tricks up her sleeve. The designer, who is often called “the queen of the white shirt,” also knows the magic power of a shirtdress. She recently appeared in one of her own designs at the CFDA Awards (above) looking so effortlessly elegant that she almost stole the show from the other well-dressed attendees.

Shirtdresses have turned out to be a key piece in my own wardrobe. A silky one can go to a conservative workplace or to a cocktail party with a quick change of accessories. For business, keep the dress buttoned up, add a sling-back or pump, a classic watch, ladylike shoulder bag and, perhaps, a narrow leather belt; for evening, unbutton it a bit at the neck and add a lariat necklace or pendant, a strappy sandal, and a small clutch, and you’re good to go!

From left: Michael Michael Kors, $265; farfetch.com. Equipment, $310; net-a-porter.com. Sportmax, $675; matchesfashion.com.

Cotton versions are both cool and comfortable when the temperature and humidity climb. If you work in a casual environment, try wearing one with pointy flats or a cushy wedge, belted or unbelted, and roll up the sleeves. When worn with flat sandals or espadrilles, it’s also a great stylish option for running around doing errands or meeting your friends for lunch. You can even wear one unbuttoned over a swimsuit as a chic cover-up. Add a Panama hat for stolen-from-the-boys panache!

From left: COS, $115; cosstores.com. Vince, $398; intermixonline.com. Gap, $49; gap.com.

