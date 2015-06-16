Bye, Bye, Bikinis! These Are the One-Pieces We Want to Wear 

These days, bikinis have taken a backseat to one-pieces. And no, these aren't the traditional suits of yore. Modern-day versions boast daring cut-outs, sexy silhouettes (think: navel-plunging necklines), and sleek prints. From girly to sporty, we found nine one-pieces that fit every personality.

For the glam girl, go for this dramatic one-shoulder ruffle.

Lisa Marie Fernandez, $465; lisamariefernandez.com

Sporty girls, we found the suit for you—this one offers enough support to carry you through the most active of water sports.

Asos, $54; asos.com

Look for a classic cut, but one washed in a refreshing shade of pink.

Eres, $515; net-a-porter.com

This sporty piece boasts next-level sophistication, with its color-block treatment and sexy cut-out detail.

Flagpole, $378; flagpoleswim.com

Got a girly streak? The scalloped accent adds a great feminine flair.

Marysia, $315; marysiaswim.com

Turn heads with this one, which boasts a plunging neckline and a low back.

Mikoh, $208; mikoh.com

This color-blocked halter suit is a nod to modern art.

Roksanda, $495; matchesfashion.com

This one is every vacationer's dream! Its reversible nature gives you two suits in one.

Ward Whillas, $365; wardwhillas.com

Stripes are a must for your summer wardrobe, both in and out of the water.

Zara, $40; zara.com

