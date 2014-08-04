Shop Select Pieces from Roland Mouret's Collection for Banana Republic Now (Before the Official Launch!)

The launch of the Roland Mouret for Banana Republic collaboration is only three days away (it officially launches this Thursday, August 7), but we've got good news for those of you who can't wait: You can buy select items from the collection today and tomorrow on bananarepublic.com.

The 27-piece capsule collection features dresses, skirts, shirts, and pants, all of which stay true to Mouret's signature subtly sexy aesthetic. The pieces are crafted from Banana Republic's Sloan fabric, an exclusive bi-stretch material that Mouret calls "the other part of the magic."

If you want to be one of the first to get your hands on the collection, make your way over to bananarepublic.com ASAP—only a limited number of each item will be available ahead of time. Today, you can shop the leopard lace dress (above, $165; bananarepublic.com), an elegant black sheath dress with a lace neckline and sleeves. Check back tomorrow to see what other items will be available. The full collection, which ranges in price from $50 to $175, will be available on August 7.

