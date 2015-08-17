Sarah Jessica Parker's Silver Mary Jane Shoes Are Selling Out in Seconds 

Dorothy famous clicked together her glittery red Mary Jane heels in the Wizard of Oz—and now it’s your turn to follow suit in Sarah Jessica Parker’s similarly designed iterations. After having sold out in a day on two separate occasions, the Tartt Mary Jane from the actress’s namesake shoe line has rapidly become the most popular from the SJP collection. Sure, Parker’s fanatics are to credit for their obsession with this two-inch silver Italian heel, but it’s the piece’s classic shape and disco-ball shine that has everyone clamoring for a pair. The collection’s standout $385 style may be currently unavailable, but stay tuned as they're expected to return to Neimas Marcus at this week's end.

Courtesy

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: The Row Sunglasses