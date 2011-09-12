Shop Samantha Stosur's Winning US Open Look!

Sep 12, 2011 @ 1:30 pm

This year's US Open results are in: Samantha Stosur is 2011s women's champion! The ninth-seeded Australian player beat Serena Williams in a sporty purple and black Lacoste tennis dress with white racing stripes yesterday, and now you can shop the look! The $135 sleeveless stretch pique outfit is currently available on Lacoste.com. Click through the gallery for US Open style moments from more of our favorite tennis pros!

