Shop Samantha Stosur's Winning US Open Look!

This year's US Open results are in: Samantha Stosur is 2011’s women's champion! The ninth-seeded Australian player beat Serena Williams in a sporty purple and black Lacoste tennis dress with white racing stripes yesterday, and now you can shop the look! The $135 sleeveless stretch pique outfit is currently available on Lacoste.com. Click through the gallery for US Open style moments from more of our favorite tennis pros!

