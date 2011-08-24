Shop Salma Hayek's Beauty Line at CVS!

Getty; Courtesy of Nuance/CVS
Marianne Mychaskiw
Aug 24, 2011 @ 5:30 pm

While many celebrities keep their beauty secrets under wraps, Salma Hayek is sharing hers with the world. Earlier this year, we announced that the actress was working on her beauty line Nuance, and now the products are available at CVS! Hayek's line was inspired by her grandmother, who studied at the Vichy labs in Paris. "My grandmother was obsessed with the chemistry of beauty," she told InStyle. "She'd make her own potions—skin creams, hair products, everything!" Nuance boasts an impressive 100-piece hair, skincare and color cosmetic range, and is priced at $2.99 to $19.99 online and at CVS stores nationwide. Click through to see some of the products! 

