Nautical but Nice: 6 Reasons Why You're Going to Love Wearing Rope Jewelry This Summer

Among all the jewelry trends out there, it's safe to say that rope pieces are pretty much exclusive to summer. With their nautical aesthetic and easy casual-chic nature, rope jewelry acts as the finishing touch to any hot-weather ensemble, from breezy dresses to swimsuits. We sought out bright colors, neutral cords, and ones extravagantly coated in gold. Shop the six pieces to wear to all your summer soirées.

Orly Genger by Jacylyn Mayer necklace, $295; jaclynmayer.com

Charming Charlie earrings, $8; charmingcharlie.com

BaubleBar bracelet, $28; baublebar.com

Aurėlie Bidermann, $995; barneys.com

Miansai, $55; miansai.com

Holst + Lee, $150; holstandlee.com

