This Is the Bag Every College Girl Needs When Heading Back to School

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
This fall we're introducing the purse backpack, aka the most important back-to-school piece to shop for (other than fresh kicks, first day outfits, and lunchbox-shaped purses). Unlike a traditional backpack, the purse version is a unique hybrid that boasts characteristics of both. Loop it over your shoulders to carry textbooks to class, and then switch to the top-handle and tote it like a purse for meetings afterward. Below, we’ve rounded up 12 of our favorites, so you can quit lugging multiple bags to campus.
Purse Backpacks
Alexander Wang $1,095 SHOP IT
Halston Heritage $297 SHOP IT
Whistles $502 SHOP IT
ASOS $63 SHOP IT
Mulberry $1,590 SHOP IT
Loeffler Randall $395 SHOP IT
Dolce Vita $98 SHOP IT
Grafea $260 SHOP IT
Aldo $81 SHOP IT
Kara $660 SHOP IT
Target $25 SHOP IT
Neiman Marcus $81 SHOP IT
RELATED: Shop 20 Chic Backpacks That Blend Fashion and Function