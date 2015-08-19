This Is the Bag Every College Girl Needs When Heading Back to School

This fall we're introducing the purse backpack, aka the most important back-to-school piece to shop for (other than fresh kicks, first day outfits, and lunchbox-shaped purses). Unlike a traditional backpack, the purse version is a unique hybrid that boasts characteristics of both. Loop it over your shoulders to carry textbooks to class, and then switch to the top-handle and tote it like a purse for meetings afterward. Below, we’ve rounded up 12 of our favorites, so you can quit lugging multiple bags to campus.

