Shop the Pages of InStyle’s July Issue With the Magnetique App

Now it’s even easier to get the items from the pages of InStyle into your closet! We teamed up with Magnetique—the easy-to-use app that tells you exactly where you can buy the items that you love—to help you shop our fashion features straight from the issue. Here’s how it works: Download the app for your iPhone or Android using iTunes or Google Play, then take a photo of the page that you want to shop, and voila! The clothes and accessories instantly appear. Tap the item that caught your eye, and the app will tell you where it’s available near you. It works even sans smartphone—just visit magnetique.com, sign up, and enter the issue and page number you want to shop. So, get snapping… and shopping!

Plus, go inside our July cover shoot with Salma Hayek.