Shop the #NYFW Snapshot: Theory's Polka Dot Separates

I loved the polka dots New York designers used in their spring collections, particularly at Theory where the statement print lent a feminine and playful bent to the brand's classic silhouettes. Here's a tip we discovered after several wardrobe tries: Wear all over in either a simple sheath dress or double down on the pattern for a take that's fresh and new.

Get the runway-inspired look with our picks: Alexa Chung for AG blouse, $395; stylebop.com. Toga dress, $509; matchesfashion.com, Michael Kors skirt, $968.70; farfetch.com.

