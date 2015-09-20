Shop the #NYFW Snapshot: Theory's Polka Dot Separates

Courtesy of Theory, Courtesy

Throughout Fashion Month, InStyle Senior Style Editor Ali Pew is shopping out pieces inspired by the runway and street style stars that you can wear now.

ALI PEW
Sep 20, 2015 @ 1:15 pm

I loved the polka dots New York designers used in their spring collections, particularly at Theory where the statement print lent a feminine and playful bent to the brand's classic silhouettes. Here's a tip we discovered after several wardrobe tries: Wear all over in either a simple sheath dress or double down on the pattern for a take that's fresh and new. 

Get the runway-inspired look with our picks: Alexa Chung for AG blouse, $395; stylebop.com. Toga dress, $509; matchesfashion.com, Michael Kors skirt, $968.70; farfetch.com.

RELATED: Shop the #NYFW Snapshot Derek Lam's Layered Knit Tunic and Shirtdress

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!