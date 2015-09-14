Shop the #NYFW Snapshot: Derek Lam's Layered Knit Tunic and Shirtdress

Getty Images, Courtesy (4)
Throughout New York Fashion Week, InStyle Senior Style Editor Ali Pew is shopping out pieces inspired by the runway and street style stars that you can wear now.
Give a flowy shirtdress a fluid layer with a knit tunic. This combo will create a lean and very flattering silhouette.
Get the runway-inspired look with our picks: Equipment shirtdress, $348; equipmentfr.com. Adam Lippes tunic, $790; net-a-porter.com. Madewell shirtdress, $95.50; madewell.com, Edun tunic, $525; net-a-porter.com.