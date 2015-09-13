Shop the #NYFW Snapshot: Altuzarra's Sheer Knits

Trade in your chunky cardigan for a lighter, sheer knit. Belt it over a tonal, feminine dress for a chic look that is perfect for work or play.

Get the runway-inspired look with our picks: Maryam Nassir Zadeh cardigan, $460; bonadrag.com. Burberry Brit dress, $795; net-a-porter.com. Isabel Marant wrap belt, $420; matchesfashion.com.

