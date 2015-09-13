Shop the #NYFW Snapshot: Altuzarra's Sheer Knits

JP Yim/Getty Images; Courtesy (3)
Throughout New York Fashion Week, InStyle Senior Style Editor Ali Pew is shopping out pieces inspired by the runway and street style stars that you can wear now.
Trade in your chunky cardigan for a lighter, sheer knit. Belt it over a tonal, feminine dress for a chic look that is perfect for work or play.
Get the runway-inspired look with our picks: Maryam Nassir Zadeh cardigan, $460; bonadrag.com. Burberry Brit dress, $795; net-a-porter.com. Isabel Marant wrap belt, $420; matchesfashion.com.
