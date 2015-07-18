You Won't Want to Miss Nordstrom's Epic Anniversary Sale—Here's Why

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale kicks off today and it isn't just any ol' sale! Unlike most markdowns that offer discounts on last-season's merchandise, Nordstrom is slashing the prices on brand new designer pieces. You'll find goodies from T by Alexander Wang, Rebecca Minkoff, J Brand, Vince, and plenty of other brands at incredible prices. Hurry up and shop now, prices jump back up on August 2nd!

Dresses (above)

From left: Max Mara, $479 (originally $795); nordstrom.com. T by Alexander Wang, $279 (originally $425); nordstrom.com. Rebecca Taylor, $250 (originally $375); nordstrom.com.

Tops

Shop it: 1. Autumn Cashmere, $200 (originally $308); nordstrom.com. 2. Eileen Fisher, $266 (originally $398); nordstrom.com. 3. Rag & Bone, $234 (originally $350); nordstrom.com.

Bottoms

Shop it: 1. Theory, $164 (originally $245); nordstrom.com. 2. Topshop, $80 (originally $125); nordstrom.com. 3. Rebecca Taylor, $217 (originally $325); nordstrom.com.

Jumpsuits

Shop it. 1. Diane von Furstenberg, $286 (originally $428); nordstrom.com. 2. Current/Elliott, $199 (originally $298); nordstrom.com. 3. Trina Turk, $233 (originally $348); nordstrom.com.

Coats

Shop it: 1. Tibi, $660 (originally $995); nordstrom.com. 2. DKNY, $120 (originally $180); nordstrom.com. 3. NIC+ZOE, $183 (originally $274); nordstrom.com.

