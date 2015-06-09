10 Shirts That Go Beyond Your Basic White Button-Down

It goes without saying that the white button-down is a major wardrobe staple (proof: celebrity white-shirt moments through the decades). Recently though, the classic shirt has been reimagined in new, modern ways, with added embellishments, neat silhouettes, and playful flairs. Despite their new look, they do, however, still serve as a crisp topper to pair with almost anything. See below for our 10 favorites that go beyond the basic.

Courtesy

Peplum hems look great with skinny trousers.

Sacai, $650; net-a-porter.com

Courtesy

A little fabric twist gives the illusion of a nipped-in waist.

Zara, $70; zara.com

Courtesy

Half-length sleeves make it more appropriate for work and less for a backyard BBQ.

Sportmax, $375; matchesfashion.com

Courtesy

The chambray trim gives the piece an elevated twist.

Topshop, $65; topshop.com

Courtesy

Equipment's shirts have the best fit. Period. This one is treated with beautiful texture.

Equipment, $258; modaoperandi.com

Courtesy

This peplum style looks great buttoned all the way up.

Co, $495; farfetch.com

Courtesy

The cloak detail and pointed collar read kind of goth (but in a good way).

Front Row Shop, $48; frontrowshop.com

Courtesy

Perfectly cropped for a no-tuck look.

Apiece Apart, $250; jcrew.com

Courtesy

A flared collar and tulip hem give this one a cool '60s vibe.

Araks, $495; araks.com

Courtesy

Playful and pretty at the same time.

Vivetta, $325; avenue32.com

