Shop Net-a-Porter's End of Summer Blowout Sale
Advertisement
Credit: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter.com
Net-a-porter.com just slashed their already-awesome summer sale prices again and the deals are now up to 70% off! Having just made a mental promise to myself to cap the shopping for a while, I'm still tempted by the chic summer dresses marked under $100 and the super sexy designer shoes for under $200. Even though I am on shopping lockdown, here's what I'm eyeing: Alexander Wang trench dress, Lanvin pink suede sandals, Fendi raffia tote. This is the final price reduction, so shop now!